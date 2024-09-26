QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Update

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 1,654.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

QuoteMedia Stock Performance

QuoteMedia stock remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,909. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. QuoteMedia has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

QuoteMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.