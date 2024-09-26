QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Update

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 1,654.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
QuoteMedia Stock Performance
QuoteMedia stock remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,909. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. QuoteMedia has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.30.
QuoteMedia Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QuoteMedia
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.