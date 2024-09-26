RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.71

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.71 and traded as high as $10.01. RADCOM shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 28,264 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

RADCOM Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $154.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 109.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 270,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 141,079 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,923 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. 48.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

