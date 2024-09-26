Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Down 57.8% in September

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the August 31st total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 723.0 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

RAIFF stock remained flat at $19.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

See Also

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

