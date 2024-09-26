Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $208.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $193.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RL

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $6.75 on Thursday, reaching $196.06. 290,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,201. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.61. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $197.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,385 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,478,000 after purchasing an additional 528,778 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after purchasing an additional 446,097 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $61,022,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 10,207.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,061,000 after buying an additional 322,053 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.