Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $207.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

RL stock traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,184. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $108.60 and a 52 week high of $197.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.61.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at $715,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3,520.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 120,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after buying an additional 116,910 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 231,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,523,000 after buying an additional 69,047 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 423.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

