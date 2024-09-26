RAM Essential Services Property Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:REP)

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get RAM Essential Services Property Fund alerts:

RAM Essential Services Property Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

RAM Essential Services Property Fund is an REIT. It invests in high quality Australian medical and essential retail real estate assets, leased to essential services tenants. RAM Essential Services Property Fund is based in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for RAM Essential Services Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAM Essential Services Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.