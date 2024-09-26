RAM Essential Services Property Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:REP)

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
RAM Essential Services Property Fund Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
RAM Essential Services Property Fund Company Profile
