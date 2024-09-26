Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Update

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Rand Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RAND traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 20.17, a quick ratio of 20.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rand Capital has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.60.
Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 137.44% and a return on equity of 6.13%.
Rand Capital Dividend Announcement
About Rand Capital
Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rand Capital
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.