Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Update

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Rand Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAND traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 20.17, a quick ratio of 20.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rand Capital has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 137.44% and a return on equity of 6.13%.

Rand Capital Dividend Announcement

About Rand Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

