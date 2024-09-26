RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 176,725.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 706,900 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 534,172 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 796,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 520,368 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 4,183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 456,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 436,629 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $1.76 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.33.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.