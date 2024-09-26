RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics
RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $1.76 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.33.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
