Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of REEMF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,852. Rare Element Resources has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

