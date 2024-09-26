Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAVE opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

