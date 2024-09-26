Raymond James Comments on Cameco Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Cameco Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CCJ opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 122.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. Cameco has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 99.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.