Raymond James Comments on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.
Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.8 %
Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$25.17 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$15.42 and a 12 month high of C$25.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The company had revenue of C$64.85 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. In other news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$248,000.00. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.00%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Gold Royalties
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Analysts Weigh In: How Will Lower Rates Impact Carvana Stock?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why AutoZone Stock Could Be Your Next Top Performer
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.