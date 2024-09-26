Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $973.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $72.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Featured Articles

