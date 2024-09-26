Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. Raymond James currently has a “Outperformer” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RGLD. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $147.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Royal Gold by 1,800.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

