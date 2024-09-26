Raymond James Weighs in on Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AYA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.82.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

TSE:AYA opened at C$18.52 on Wednesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$6.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.06. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of C$18.72 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total transaction of C$277,701.50. 10.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

