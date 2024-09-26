RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Stock Position Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,992,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,497 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in RB Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,564,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,590,000 after buying an additional 114,225 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RB Global by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,920,000 after buying an additional 2,655,388 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,311,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,865,000 after acquiring an additional 109,056 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of RB Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,143,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,881,000 after acquiring an additional 168,945 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Stock Down 2.5 %

RBA opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $77.87. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $87.45.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. RB Global’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,162.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,601 shares of company stock worth $3,720,043. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RB Global in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.19.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

