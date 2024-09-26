RB Global (TSE:RBA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.05

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$106.05 and traded as high as C$113.23. RB Global shares last traded at C$110.75, with a volume of 116,745 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RB Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get RB Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RB Global

RB Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$111.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.05. The firm has a market cap of C$20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.54 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 5.061008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.602 per share. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 63.97%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.55, for a total transaction of C$256,650.00. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.