RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives $287.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 503 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $145,367.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,227,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $145,367.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,227,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $1,229,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,789.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,641. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,731,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,095,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,941,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,787,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,369,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 728,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,526,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $296.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $309.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.69.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.65 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

