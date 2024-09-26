RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of RCI Hospitality worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 69.9% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 373,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 153,561 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RICK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 1.7 %

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $395.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.56.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

About RCI Hospitality

(Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.