Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) is APG Asset Management US Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,680,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises about 2.6% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $454,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 327,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 841,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

NYSE O opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $63.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

