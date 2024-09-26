Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.75 and last traded at $62.69. 938,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,837,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.64.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

