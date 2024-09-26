Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LBPH):
- 9/18/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/17/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/10/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/26/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/22/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of LBPH opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.24. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $40.48.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 937,998 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 591,013 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $10,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
