Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LBPH):

9/18/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LBPH opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.24. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $40.48.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $578,844.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 937,998 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 591,013 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $10,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.