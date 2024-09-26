Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MicroStrategy (MSTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR):

9/23/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $185.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – MicroStrategy is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2024 – MicroStrategy is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $183.50 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $187.50 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $14.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.98. 16,914,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,282,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,053,828,000 after buying an additional 232,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 401,071 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 70,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,403,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,267,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

