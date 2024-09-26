Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) recently:

9/24/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management.

9/8/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/31/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 29,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.10% and a negative net margin of 1,948.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONCT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

