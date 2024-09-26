Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) recently:
- 9/24/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/12/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/12/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/12/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management.
- 9/8/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/31/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/23/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 29,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $13.14.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.10% and a negative net margin of 1,948.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
