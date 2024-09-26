Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of RCON opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.02.
About Recon Technology
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Recon Technology
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.