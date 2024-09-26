Record (LON:REC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.57

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.57 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 64.60 ($0.87). Record shares last traded at GBX 64.10 ($0.86), with a volume of 67,150 shares changing hands.
Record Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £123.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,282.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.57.
Record Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Record’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Record
About Record
Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Record
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.