Record (LON:REC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.57

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.57 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 64.60 ($0.87). Record shares last traded at GBX 64.10 ($0.86), with a volume of 67,150 shares changing hands.

Record Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £123.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,282.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.57.

Record Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Record’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Record

About Record

In related news, insider David John Morrison purchased 395,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £249,165 ($333,643.55). Insiders own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

