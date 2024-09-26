Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Down 7%

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 85,321,664 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 57,310,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.05.

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

