Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE REED opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.