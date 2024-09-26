Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE REED opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

