Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Price Performance
Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,406. Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42.
About Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF
