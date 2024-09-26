Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Price Performance

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,406. Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42.

Get Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF alerts:

About Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (MBSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks current income through an actively managed portfolio comprised of floating-rate residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) rated as investment grade. MBSF was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by Regan.

Receive News & Ratings for Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.