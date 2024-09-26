Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,343 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $124,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,695,833. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,031.15 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,130.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,034.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,118.62.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

