Regions Financial Co. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will earn $2.50 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,026 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,829,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,562,000 after purchasing an additional 979,597 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

