Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) Senior Officer Sells C$43,579.50 in Stock

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Murad sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$43,579.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27. Reitmans Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87.

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

