Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) Senior Officer Sells C$43,579.50 in Stock

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Murad sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$43,579.50.
Reitmans Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27. Reitmans Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87.
About Reitmans
