Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD) Short Interest Update

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned approximately 55.11% of Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Price Performance

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.29. 243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (MOOD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically invests in equities, bonds, and gold based on relative sentiment factors. MOOD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

