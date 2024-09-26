Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.74

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.74 and traded as low as $6.91. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 33,855 shares changing hands.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.2149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

