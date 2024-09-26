Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rémy Cointreau Trading Up 7.9 %

OTCMKTS:REMYY traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 67,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,993. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on Rémy Cointreau

About Rémy Cointreau

(Get Free Report)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.