Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 4,300 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 56.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 20,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. Galapagos NV has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $42.46.

Several research firms have commented on GLPG. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

