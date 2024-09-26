Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,548 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.47% of Tejon Ranch worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,448 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40,989 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 482,773 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,216 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $476.59 million, a PE ratio of 592.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

