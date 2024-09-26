Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 386,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gencor Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $24.88.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gencor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

