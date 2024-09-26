Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Target Hospitality worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 4,201.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.
Target Hospitality Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $763.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.
Target Hospitality Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.
