Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,829 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 72,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 37,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PZA opened at $24.07 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

