Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMBL. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bumble by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Bumble by 7.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 67,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 128.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.73 million, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Bumble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Bumble from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.62.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

