Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 80.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 808,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 360,164 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in StoneX Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,415,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.76. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.80 million. Analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xuong Nguyen sold 8,091 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $303,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,839,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xuong Nguyen sold 8,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,491 shares of company stock worth $982,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

