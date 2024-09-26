Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,525,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 320,915 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 818,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,292,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 684,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 657,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after buying an additional 334,308 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYD opened at $52.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.