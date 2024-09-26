Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.74% of AngioDynamics worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in AngioDynamics by 44.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 17,803 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of ANGO opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $296.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

