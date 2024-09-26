Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 117,300 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,210,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,985,000 after purchasing an additional 448,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 12.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,745,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,920,000 after acquiring an additional 62,091 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter worth $382,000.

SUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

