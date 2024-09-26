Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 121,025 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,025 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.50% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,544,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 203,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

