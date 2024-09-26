Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of CSW Industrials worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 956.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,745,000 after acquiring an additional 340,904 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,256 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in CSW Industrials by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 86,427 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSWI shares. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. CL King started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total value of $285,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,312,342.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $368.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $167.27 and a one year high of $371.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

About CSW Industrials

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.