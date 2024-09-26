Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,839,300 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the August 31st total of 1,975,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 208.7 days.
Renesas Electronics Stock Up 2.5 %
RNECF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.71. 966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,129. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $21.24.
About Renesas Electronics
