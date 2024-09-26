Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,839,300 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the August 31st total of 1,975,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 208.7 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Up 2.5 %

RNECF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.71. 966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,129. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

About Renesas Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.