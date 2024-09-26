ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading Down 3.3%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 367,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 867,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

RNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 170,547 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,817,000 after buying an additional 522,574 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 702.0% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

