ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW) Short Interest Update

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

Shares of RNWWW stock remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

